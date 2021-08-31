Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $53,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,190.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,283.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

