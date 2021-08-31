Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Booking by 31.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,277.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,190.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,283.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

