Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. BOX also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

