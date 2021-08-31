Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. BOX also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.34 and a beta of 1.24.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.