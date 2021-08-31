BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BrewBilt Brewing stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 22,169,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,062. BrewBilt Brewing has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

