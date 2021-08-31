Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 152,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,973 shares of company stock worth $2,340,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

