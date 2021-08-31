Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TUR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 604.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

