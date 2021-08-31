Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.86. 44,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $177.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

