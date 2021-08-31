Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 376,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 705,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

