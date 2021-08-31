Brokerages Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report sales of $279.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.20 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $270.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

CVGW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.92. 176,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.73 million, a PE ratio of 179.51 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

