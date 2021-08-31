Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 221.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 3.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.