Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $10.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.19 billion and the lowest is $10.11 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.41 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.56 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.77 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

