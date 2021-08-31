Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

