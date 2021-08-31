Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.23. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

