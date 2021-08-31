Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce sales of $16.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.87 billion and the highest is $16.69 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 46.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,527. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

