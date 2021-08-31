Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

SRTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 11,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

