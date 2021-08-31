Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 38,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,159. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

