Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.