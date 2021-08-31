Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

