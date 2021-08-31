Brokerages Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post sales of $482.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the highest is $485.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $342.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.42. 40,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of -281.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.34. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

