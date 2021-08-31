Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,359,000 after buying an additional 56,219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 106,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

