Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,508. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

