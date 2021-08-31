Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEO. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $932.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.