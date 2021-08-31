Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $55.06

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $421,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

