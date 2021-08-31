Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $70.75

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXNX opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

