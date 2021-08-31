Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €167.71

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €167.71 ($197.31).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BC8 traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €62.14 ($73.11). 114,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €57.88 ($68.09) and a twelve month high of €127.13 ($149.57). The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

