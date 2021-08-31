Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$2.78

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.51. 280,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.01 million and a PE ratio of 10.86.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

