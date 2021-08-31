Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $112.43

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,765. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

