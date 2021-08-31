Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $162.85

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 110,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,985. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

