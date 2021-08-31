Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Target Price at GBX 698.63

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON GPOR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 780.50 ($10.20). 236,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,222.85. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

