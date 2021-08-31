Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $238.50

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
