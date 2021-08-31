Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $238.50

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.38.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

