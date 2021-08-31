Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 109,321 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $98,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $233.10. 28,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $233.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.45 and a 200 day moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

