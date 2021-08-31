Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $19.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,115. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $108.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average is $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

