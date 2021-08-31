Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 887 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $194.02. 14,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average of $191.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

