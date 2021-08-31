Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $12.52 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 365,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SWAN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,199. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

