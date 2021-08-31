Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. Caleres has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $941.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

