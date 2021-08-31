Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$154.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

