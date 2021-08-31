Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.58.

CM stock opened at C$145.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$144.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.43. The company has a market cap of C$65.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

