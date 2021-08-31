Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.49 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.