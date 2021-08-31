Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.23 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.01.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.