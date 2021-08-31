Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

