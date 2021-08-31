Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWL opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $108.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.