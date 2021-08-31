Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.42 and its 200-day moving average is $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

