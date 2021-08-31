Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,559 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

