Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$235,823.50. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$9,245,711.08. Insiders have sold 933,053 shares of company stock worth $5,047,298 over the last quarter.

TSE CS traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.55. 760,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,176. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.88. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$6.64.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

