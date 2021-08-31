Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.28

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.28 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 64.80 ($0.85). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 437,093 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The firm has a market cap of £215.94 million and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.28.

In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 16,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,877.80 ($12,905.41). Also, insider Kristian Lee sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £7,806.60 ($10,199.37).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

