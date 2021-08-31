CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $296,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,353.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CarGurus by 131.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

