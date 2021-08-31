Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 530,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,120. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

