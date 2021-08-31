Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,044. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

