Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

